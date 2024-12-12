Groundbreaking ceremony for Lompoc's new radio communications system

The city of Lompoc is inviting community members to a groundbreaking ceremony for its new radio communications system.

The new Kenwood Atlas P25 system will deliver communication capabilities to key departments like police, fire, utilities and community development.

Some additional benefits include better teamwork with regional partners like Vandenberg Space Force base or the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office. Enhanced public safety for the Lompoc Unified School District is also a plus.

Funding is coming from the city's general, enterprise, road and internal service funds.

Community members can come out this morning at 10 a.m. for the ceremony at Ryon Memorial Park (800 W. Ocean Ave.)