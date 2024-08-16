Groundbreaking ceremony held for Buellton Senior Village

The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (Cabrillo EDC) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Buellton Senior Village on Aug. 15.

The Buellton Senior Village is a highly anticipated affordable housing community designed for older residents, according to Cabrillo EDC.

It will feature 50 units of affordable housing consisting of 44 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments.

Now that financing has been established, Cabrillo EDC says they are ready to begin the next phase of the project.

Cabrillo EDC planned for guest speakers at Thursday's ceremony, some of which include Buellton Mayor David King and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Harmann.