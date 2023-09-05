Groundbreaking kicks off construction on new playgrounds at Pismo Beach parks

The Pismo Beach City Council held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off the construction of new playground equipment at two parks.

According to the city, improvements at Palisades Park and Chumash Park will include improved ADA access, park amenities, and new playground equipment.

"We're putting in actual walkways so that either strollers, wheelchairs, users of all abilities, including grandparents who maybe just need a little assistance getting to that playground to watch their grandchild, can really enjoy all of the amenities here [at Palisades Park]. The same thing at Chumash Park," said Jorge Garcia, Pismo Beach Interim City Manager. "We're also making improvements to the parking lot to meet all of the modern ADA requirements. We want to make sure that we're really making a pleasant experience for all in Pismo Beach."

Construction is expected to be completed in February 2024.

During construction, some parts of the park will be fenced off.

City of Pismo Beach Rendering of future Palisades Park playground.