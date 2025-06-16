Groundbreaking marks start of Grover Beach park improvement project

A rehabilitation project at a Grover Beach park is now underway.

A groundbreaking event was held Monday morning for the Ramona Park Improvement Project.

City officials say there will be major improvements to the park at the corner of 10th Street and Ramona Avenue, including a new amphitheater, bandshell, all-abilities playground and restrooms. The project is a series of planned improvements to revitalize the park in phases. Officials say this project aims to create a more inviting, functional and inclusive Ramona Garden Park.

Last year, the City received a $3.3 million Community Development Block Grant to help fund Phases 1 and 2, which include a new all-abilities playground, amphitheater, stage and bandshell, event lawn, restrooms, walkways, benches and picnic tables.

Through July 1, you can contribute directly to the park upgrades while honoring a family member or loved one by purchasing an engraved brick, bench or picnic table. This campaign will help offset project costs to the city that are not covered by grant funding.

To purchase a commemorative item, click here.