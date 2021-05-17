Group of San Luis Obispo community members weighs in on Israeli–Palestinian conflict

Some community members marched downtown San Luis Obispo Sunday to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Protesters called for the U.S. government to end all aid to the Israeli government and for Israel to stop all air strikes against Palestinian children.

Demonstrators said they were happy to see dozens of people come out for the cause.

"We are very happy to see how half of the crowd today are they are really not from the region they're not really from the middle east region, but they are really affected. They are concerned about human rights and concerned about people's lives and all of that so we're really happy," activist Hani Alzraiee said."

The march was organized through social media, but it is unclear if there were any specific organizations or clubs holding it.

"I am really proud of the community and how everybody showed up for us and there are so many faces that I recognize from Cal Poly from my classes and there's more I recognized briefly from social media," protest organizer Sara Tubeileh said.

Other community members showed support for Israel, waving the flag of Israel on Highway 101 overpasses near Atascadero.