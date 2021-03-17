Group steps up to show appreciation for Atascadero school teachers

The Committee for Atascadero Public Schools, also known as CAPS, is working to show local teachers how much they're appreciated.

The group is visiting schools throughout the Atascadero Unified School District this week to hang appreciation banners and present principals with grant checks.

So far this school year, CAPS says it has been able to provide $65,000 worth of grant money to Atascadero schools.

"We're so thankful to receive the CAPS funds that come in each year," said Kibbe Rubin, Fine Arts Academy principal. "Thanks to the dedicated crew at CAPS, it helps fund so many field trips, instruments, projects, and things that we wouldn't be able to do without their funding."

Since it was formed in 2007, CAPS says it has funded teacher grants totaling nearly $1 million through fundraising efforts that include an annual dinner and auction.

"The team of women that are working on it and men that are working on it have been involved for many, many years and it takes all of us to figure things out and couldn't do it without just an awesome group of people that have been here day in and day out since the beginning," said Lori Bickle, CAPS Events Chair.

CAPS plans to treat Atascadero teachers to a special lunch delivery on April 1.