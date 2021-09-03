Grover Beach announces virtual ceremony, flyover to commemorate 9/11

The City of Grover Beach has announced that they will host a commemoration on the 20 year anniversary of 9/11. The events will honor and remember those impacted by the tragedy that took place in 2001, the city says.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the city will host a virtual memorial ceremony that they will livestream via Facebook.

The ceremony will include a memorial flag ceremony led by Mayor Jeff Lee and local boy scouts. The virtual program will show a tour of memorabilia from the day.

The virtual ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and last for about an hour.

At 10:15 a.m., the Paso Robles Estrella Warbirds will fly over the city.

Organizers say that many Grover Beach residents will be able to see the display from their homes. The flight path will go over Ramona Garden Park.

The City of Grover Beach has paid respects on Sept. 11 each year since 2001. Mayor Jeff Lee commented on the day, which was designated Patriot Day in 2002.

"Our city has paused to reflect on 9/11 each year since that terrible day," Lee said. "We will never forget the lives lost, the families forever changed and the sacrifice of first responders and military personnel."