Grover Beach approves extension for outdoor dining areas, parklets

Parklets and expanded outdoor dining areas will be sticking around in Grover Beach for at least the next year.

The City Council on Monday approved the use for businesses of outdoor spaces on private parking lots and public sidewalks through June of next year. Temporary parklets are also included.

The council also decided to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide matching grants of up to $5,000 to businesses for decorative improvements to help make the outdoor spaces more attractive and safer, the city said in a press release, adding that the use of outdoor spaces “is consistent with the goals outlined in the City’s Land Use Element and West Grand Avenue Master Plan as a way of creating a more vibrant downtown atmosphere and boosting business exposure.”

“We remain committed to supporting our local businesses in not just surviving COVID-19, but adapting and thriving into the future,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “Our community is very supportive of our Grover Beach businesses, and through our initiatives like creative use of outdoor areas along with the small business microgrants and the Buy Local program, the City will continue to show this support to help create a stronger and more vibrant economy.”

The City says 22 temporary use permits were issued in 2020 for outdoor business use.

Many businesses turned to using parklets or expanded outdoor dining as ways to survive and offer customers a place to eat when COVID-19 restrictions prohibited people to dine indoors.

