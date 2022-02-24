Grover Beach approves grant policy to aid community organizations

The Grover Beach City Council voted to adopt a program to provide financial assistance to community-based organizations that meet certain criteria.

Up to $10,000 in grant money could be made available to community organizations that are either impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or that propose a project that would serve city residents impacted by the pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have seen Grover Beach community organizations step up for the community immensely, even while being impacted themselves," Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee said in a release. "The council takes great pride in being able assist the city's organizations so they can continue to serve the community to their fullest ability and enhance the quality of life for residents."

Organizations including crisis intervention centers, health and safety services, youth services, social services, bilingual services, low-income services and homelessness services are encouraged to apply for the grant program.

The application period runs from April 1 to 30. Electronic applications can be emailed to communitygrants@groverbeach.org.

Once organizations meet initial criteria, they will be sent to a review panel for consideration.

City officials say decisions will likely be made on May 23, with funds available beginning in July 2022.