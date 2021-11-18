Grover Beach begins construction on major street

Grover Beach city officials began a street improvement project on South Oak Park Boulevard.

“We are delighted to begin this important project to improve South Oak Park Boulevard in Grover Beach,” said Mayor Lee. “This project includes a full slate of improvements on this key thoroughfare including new pavement and bike lanes while preserving parking and landscaped medians.”

The project will go from the intersection of Oak Park and West Grand Avenue to Mentone Avenue.

Improvements from the project include new pavement and bike lanes.

There will be limited street parking during active construction, but traffic lanes will be open.

Mayor Jeff Lee says this is the first of multiple street improvement projects in the city.