Grover Beach brings back 'Buy Local' program for third year

Grover Beach is bringing back its ‘Buy Local’ program, which aims to get residents to shop at local businesses.

The gift card program is back for a third year.

Starting Sunday, February 12, when a person spends $100 or more at a Grover Beach restaurant, brewery, or winery they will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card to another local restaurant, brewery, or winery.

"I think it's an amazing deal, one because you get to buy local, support local and be able to get something back from your local community without maybe feeling like you're supporting a big corporation instead of giving it back to small family businesses that honestly really are so appreciate of that support," said Vanessa Catalan, an employee at Julia’s Juice Bar.

To receive the $25 gift card, you must upload a receipt to southcountychambers.com, or mail the receipt to the South County Chambers of Commerce (PO Box 672, Arroyo Grande, CA.)

If qualified, you will receive a confirmation email.

Gift cards can be picked up at the California Welcome Center in Pismo Beach or can be sent by mail.

The promotion ends March 17.