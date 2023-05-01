Grover Beach camping ordinance goes into effect Monday

The Grover Beach camping ordinance recently passed by the Grover Beach City Council will go into effect Monday.

The ordinance includes new rules like no camping within 200 feet of a residential property line, transportation hub, or school.

Campsites are limited to 24 hours — then they must move at least 600 feet. Campsites also need to be separated by 150 feet or more.

The Grover Beach Police Department is working closely with the 5Cities Homeless Coalition during outreach.

People who do not comply with the new ordinance could be cited.

