Grover Beach City Council appointed Daniel Rushing to fill council vacancy

The City of Grover Beach welcomed Daniel Rushing as its newest Council Member on Monday. Rushing will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Council Member Mariam Shah, who moved from the city.

At a meeting on Monday, the Grover Beach City Council interviewed eight applicants for the position, and Rushing was appointed by a unanimous vote. He is set to serve for the remainder of the term through December 2022.

“Mr. Rushing comes to the Council with a strong relationship to our business community and an understanding of the City’s role in supporting a thriving local economy,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “We are confident that Mr. Rushing will serve as a good community representative and collaborate with fellow Council Members to address the important goals set by the Council.”

Rushing had an outpouring of public support from Grover Beach community members, which helped him stand out among exceptional candidates, said Mayor Pro Tem Karen Bright during the meeting on Monday night.

Rushing has been a Grover Beach resident with his wife, daughter and their dog Albus since 2003. Formerly a website developer, Rushing’s professional experience in Grover Beach also includes work as a personal chef, restaurant manager and, most recently, as a wholesale distributor and sales manager serving restaurants on the Central Coast.

When asked about his vision for Grover Beach, Rushing responded, “I believe our city is entering a period of exciting growth. We are ready to support a thriving downtown retail, restaurant, and tourist economy anchored on West Grand Avenue. We are ready to plan for a big future while maintaining and expanding the everyday programs and services upon which our local residents and business community rely. I envision Grover Beach emerging from this challenging time of global economic crisis with a pathway to increased prosperity in the years to come, while still preserving the authentic character that makes our community special.”