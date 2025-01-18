Grover Beach City Council appoints Jules Tuggle to the District 2 seat

After Grover Beach residents voted to recall Councilmember Daniel Rushing in the November election, the city has appointed a new District 2 council member.

KSBY News spoke to Grover Beach’s newest Mayor Kassi Dee about how the interview process was held at their previous city council meeting.

City council members selected realtor Jules Tuggle to serve former Councilmember Daniel Rushing’s term after a lengthy interview process.

Mayor Kassi Dee tells KSBY they had 11 applicants who interviewed for this role.

“On Monday we held a public interview process where every single applicant came in and we interviewed them with the same five questions,” said Dee. “The council ultimately narrowed it down to three individuals, which I honestly, this was one of the toughest decisions.”

Mayor Dee says it came down to 3 candidates before Tuggle was appointed unanimously by council members.

“Ultimately the council decided on Miss Jules Tuggle,” said Dee. “She is a new resident to Grover Beach, but she has an extreme background in public policy [and] local government.”

According to the City of Grover Beach, Tuggle brings over 20 years of diverse professional experience in public policy, education, and community engagement.

Her career includes serving as a legislative assistant for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and advancing key county priorities through policy analysis and advocacy.

“That process was interesting because it happened so quickly,” said Jules Tuggle, District 2 Councilmember, City of Grover Beach. “As far as then you were just sworn in. But now being on this side, I'm excited. I recognize that there's work to do, but I do think I have the experience and the skill set to really contribute to the community.”

Councilmember Tuggle shared her goals for the City of Grover Beach.

“My goal is to help Grover Beach navigate this transitional period in a way that honors the people and the history that is Grover Beach and still allows sustainable beneficial growth for the community.”

Mayor Kassi Dee mentioned that Councilmember Jules Tuggle will serve the last two years of former Councilmember Rushing’s term through December 2026.