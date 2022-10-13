Watch Now
Grover Beach City Council approves ordinance to reduce speed limit

Speed changed from 35 mph to 30 mph on South Oak Park Blvd from West Grand Ave to Mentone Ave
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 16:12:29-04

Drivers in Grover Beach will be required to slow down in certain areas of the city.

The Grover Beach City Council approved an ordinance to reduce the speed limit on South Park Boulevard from West Grand Avenue to Mentone Avenue from 35 mph to 30 mph.

This was approved on Tuesday, October 11.

This section was recently restriped from two lanes to one lane in each direction and now includes buffered bike lanes.

Following the California Vehicle Code, the city reanalyzed the traffic conditions through commission engineering and traffic investigation in accordance with the 2014 revisions to the California Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

The city determined that a 30-mph speed limit is an optimal speed for the safe operation of vehicles.

