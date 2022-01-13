Grover Beach City Council considering approval of cannabis lounges

The City of Grover Beach is looking to add the first cannabis lounges in San Luis Obispo County.

In a proposal reviewed by the city council this week, the four permitted cannabis retailers in Grover Beach would be eligible to add a lounge for onsite consumption of cannabis products at their locations.

The proposal does establish parameters for the lounges, including that they not be visible from public spaces.

At its January 10 meeting, the city council directed city staff to bring back an ordinance this spring that would allow and regulate cannabis lounges.

City officials say the ordinance will be brought to the council in March and the public will have a chance to provide input.

If adopted, it would go into effect later this spring.

Officials say cannabis businesses in Grover Beach have added millions in tax revenue to the city over the last year. They say adding cannabis lounges would provide businesses with additional sales opportunities which in turn would benefit the city through additional tax revenue.