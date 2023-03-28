Grover Beach City Council to appoint new Council Member

The Grover Beach City Council is looking to appoint a new Council Member, city officials announced Tuesday.

All interested residents may apply, but officials said residents who live in District 3 are preferred.

City Council Member Robert Robert was appointed Monday as Mayor Pro Tem by Mayor Karen Bright through Dec. 2023 after former mayor Pro Tem Anna Miller resigned from City Council.

Miller resigned on March 13 due to a change in residency, according to the press release.

“Council Member Robert has demonstrated his passion for public service and dedication to our community since he joined the Council in 2020, and I am looking forward to what he will accomplish as Mayor Pro Tem,” said Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright.

Following previous practices, the City Council decided to fill the vacancy by appointment instead of a special election during Monday's meeting. Officials said a special election would have required additional time and funding.

The Council said they preferred applicants who live in District 3 since the newly vacated council seat is in that district. However, all registered voters in Grover beach are eligible to apply because the vacant seat was elected at large.

The City Council will review all applications received by 5 p.m. on April 14 and will interview applicants during their meeting on April 24.

Click herefor the application for City Council Member.

Click hereto see if you live in District 3.

