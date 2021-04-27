Grover Beach City Council to discuss new speed limits

The Grover Beach City Council is set to discuss new speed limits throughout the city that would go into effect on May 26.

The following streets would see either an increase or decrease within 5 mph of the current speed limits:

El Camino Real - Pismo Beach City Limit to North 12th Street Current Speed Limit: 45 Recommended Speed Limit: 40

West Grand Avenue - Highway 1 to North 10th Street Current Speed Limit: 35 Recommended Speed Limit: 30

West Grand Avenue - North 10th Street to Oak Park Boulevard Current Speed Limit: 35 Recommended Speed Limit: 30

The Pike - South 13th Street to Arroyo Grande City Limit Current Speed Limit: 35 Recommended Speed Limit: 30

North 12th Street - El Camino Real to Atlantic City Avenue Current Speed Limit: 25 - Not previously surveyed Recommended Speed Limit: 30

13th Street - Farroll Road to The Pike Current Speed Limit: 30 Recommended Speed Limit: 35

Highland Way - South 4th Street to 13th Street Current Speed Limit: 25 - Not previously surveyed Recommended Speed Limit: 25

South 8th Street - West Grand Avenue to Farroll Road Current Speed Limit: 25 - Not previously surveyed Recommended Speed Limit: 25



According to City Manager Matthew Bronson, the city has to conduct an engineering and traffic investigation every seven to ten years. By doing this, they observe the speeds drivers are taking on those streets.

If the city council approves the recommended speed limits, new speed signs will need to be purchased, and roadway markings will be modified to reflect speed limit changes. The cost of these installations is estimated to be between $2,000 and $7,000 which would be funded by road maintenance funds within the General Fund operating budget.

The Grover Beach City Council meets at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26. Click here to see the full agenda.