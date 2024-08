Calling all book lovers!

The Grover Beach Community library is hosting a book sale this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It will offer a wide selection of current fiction, non-fiction, research, and children's books.

The library's parking lot will be full of tables of books alongside boxes with... you guessed it! More books.

For those interested in attending, the library is located at 240 N. 9th St. in Grover Beach.