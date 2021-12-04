Grover Beach Holiday Parade celebrates 54 years of Christmas fun

The holiday season is here which means the 54th annual South County Holiday Parade in Grover Beach is back.

This year's parade theme was "There's No Place Like Grover Beach for the Holidays."

The parade featured various floats made by local organizations, and of course Santa Claus arrived in style on a firetruck.

The parade began at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at West Grand Avenue and 16th Street, where it then continued to Ramona Garden Park where Santa was waiting at his Workshop. Families could meet and greet with Santa while also browsing craft vendors in the park.

"When I was at school, Grover Beach Elementary, they sent out invites to the parade," said Grover Beach resident Egan Wishard. "When I saw that I had to go here, I knew that I had to go here."

The City of Grover Beach was also collecting new and unwrapped toys for local children through the Season of Hope Toy Drive. The Five Cities Fire Authority was there to help collect the toys.

Ramona Garden Park was transformed into a winter wonderland for locals and parade goers, with live music and hot cocoa for the tree lighting ceremony at sunset.

