Grover Beach hosts second annual Thanksgiving Thankfulness Contest

If you want to express what you are thankful for this year, you can participate in the "Thanksgiving Thankfulness Contest."

The city of Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Department will host the second annual contest.

Community members can win fun prizes by submitting notes and photos of what they are grateful for.

The best notes and photos will win the grand prize of a thanksgiving feast from local businesses.

"We're really thankful for the community and the local businesses that have supported the Parks and Recreation Department and the city with lots of donations," said Kathy Petker, City of Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Director.

If you want to send in your notes, you can email them to gbparks@groverbeach.org by 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 17.