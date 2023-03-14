Grover Beach issues evacuation warning over potential flooding

The City of Grover Beach has issued an evacuation warning for three streets at risk of potential flooding during Tuesday's forecast storm system.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo County from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

The affected areas include Nacimiento Ave., Owens Court, and Mono Court.

City officials say residents in this area who need non-emergency assistance may call the police dispatch line at (805) 473-4511.

An American Red Cross Shelter will be open starting at 8 p.m. Monday at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.

Residents are encouraged to follow the Grover Beach Police Department's social media channels for further evacuation information.