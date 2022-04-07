Grover Beach kicking off series of community park picnic events

The City of Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Department will launch a spring and summer series of community park picnic events starting Friday, April 15, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Ramona Garden Park.

“Now that we are fully transitioning back to in-person events within our community, we are excited to offer fun opportunities to bring our residents and City staff together,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “We are looking forward to seeing our community enjoy each other's company at our parks during the picnics this season.”

Organizers say the picnics will include opportunities to interact with city council members and staff, beverages, snacks, a bounce house and lawn games.

The City is planning to host additional picnics later this year, with the next events planned for May and June.

Businesses wanting to sell food or merchandise can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at gbparks@groverbeach.org. Clubs and interest groups are also welcome to share information about their organization.

“The Parks and Recreation Department has been working hard to make up for lost community interaction time the pandemic brought over the last two years. These picnic events are a great way to bring residents and local businesses together in a centralized location for interpersonal engagement,” said Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Director Kathy Petker.

