Grover Beach launches second Community Grants Program to support local nonprofits

The city of Grover Beach will open the application period for the FY 2023-24 Community Grants Program on March 13.

Similar to last year’s program, the grants are intended to provide funding opportunities to eligible nonprofit organizations dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Grover Beach residents.

The FY 2023-24 Community Grants Program will provide up to $5,000 of one-time grants to eligible organizations that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or are offering programs and services to address the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Nonprofits interested in applying must meet the eligibility requirements for the programs specified in the city's Community Grants Policy. Organizations must demonstrate how COVID-19 or how their proposed programs and services respond to the economic impacts caused by the pandemic.

Applicants must submit the application form and all required attachments electronically to CommunityGrants@GroverBeach.org by 5 p.m. on April 14. The city will review all submitted applications based on criteria outlined in the Community Grants Policy. A panel of city staff and resident stakeholders will recommend the top-scoring applications for city council approval at the May 22 regular council meeting.

For more information on the Community Grants Program, including eligibility requirements and the application process, please visit the Community Grants Program website.