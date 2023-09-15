Grover Beach man arrested, accused of trying to strangle his elderly mother

A Grover Beach man was arrested this week on suspicion of attempted murder after police say he tried to strangle his mother.

According to the Pismo Beach Police Department, on Wednesday, officers responded to a report that a 72-year-old woman had been assaulted.

Police say the suspect, identified as Mark Foulks Jones IV, 45, told his mother he was going to kill her and choked her until she was nearly unconscious.

He reportedly then fled the home before officers arrived.

Police say Jones was located at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez on Thursday and detained by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies. He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, terrorist threats, elder abuse, and a probation violation.

As of Friday afternoon, he remained in custody with bail set at $515,000.

The victim in this case was treated at a local hospital.