Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grover Beach man arrested during search warrant

GROVER CAR THEFT.jpeg
Grover Beach Police
GROVER CAR THEFT.jpeg
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 20:16:19-04

Grover Beach Police arrested a man during a search warrant of a Grover Beach home.

On Monday, police say they located a stolen vehicle at a home on the 1600 block of Brighton Avenue.

Officers served a search warrant at the home and found multiple people inside.

Police arrested Michael Todd Johnson, 54, of Grover Beach, for possession of a stolen vehicle, possessing a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and a felony warrant.

The other people in the home were released without charges.

Johnson was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner in the Nipomo area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg