Grover Beach man arrested during search warrant

Grover Beach Police arrested a man during a search warrant of a Grover Beach home.

On Monday, police say they located a stolen vehicle at a home on the 1600 block of Brighton Avenue.

Officers served a search warrant at the home and found multiple people inside.

Police arrested Michael Todd Johnson, 54, of Grover Beach, for possession of a stolen vehicle, possessing a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and a felony warrant.

The other people in the home were released without charges.

Johnson was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner in the Nipomo area.