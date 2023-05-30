Grover Beach man arrested for possession of fentanyl, narcotics violations

A Grover Beach man was arrested last week for multiple narcotics violations, including possession of over $80,000 in fentanyl, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced today.

Craig Eugene Doll, 50, was arrested in Paso Robles on Thursday, May 25 for possession of narcotics intended for sale, transporting narcotics for sale and for being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

Sherriff’s detectives located Xanax, meth, a large amount of fentanyl and “drug paraphernalia indicating narcotics sales,” the Sheriff’s office press release said.

Courtesy / San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department A photo of the narcotics seized during the arrest on May 25. Detectives estimated the street value of the fentanyl to be roughly $84,000.

Approximately 847 grams of packaged fentanyl were located in the vehicle, which has an estimated street value of $84,000, according to the press release.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit stopped Doll around 11:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Spring Street offramp after observing Doll’s vehicle driving erratically and weaving across lanes, the release said.

According to police, based on Doll’s condition and demeanor, detectives determined Doll to be driving under the influence. A Sheriff K9 was brought in which alerted detectives to several areas of the car, the release said.