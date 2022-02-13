Watch
Grover Beach man arrested for suspected arson

Grover Beach Police Department
Grover Beach Police officers used fire extinguishers tohelp contain the fire before Five Cities Fire Authority arrived to knock the flames down, officials say.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Feb 13, 2022
A man was arrested late Saturday night on suspicion of intentionally starting a structure fire in Grover Beach, officials say.

Police and fire crews were sent to a structure fire at 1675 W. Grand Ave. in Grover Beach at 10:59 p.m. on Feb. 12, where a fire was burning behind the Sherwin Williams paint store.

Grover Beach Police Officers were first on-scene and used four fire extinguishers to help contain the fire. Five Cities Fire Authority arrived and fully extinguished the fire before it could damage inside the building.

Police officers found a witness who described the suspect.

Officers found a man who matched the description nearby and had a torch lighter and paint remnants on him.

Officers say they arrested the man, identified as Raymond Isiah Reyes, 23, of Grover Beach. Reyes was charged with arson as was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

His bond is set at $250,000.

