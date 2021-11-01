Grover Beach man arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, criminal threats

A Grover Beach man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he held two men hostage in his garage.

According to the Grover Beach Police Department, at about 1:50 a.m. officers were called to a report of an armed man at a home in the 1200 block of Seabright Avenue.

Police say the suspect, Gabriel Benjamin Epp, 32, had been drinking and fired a gun into the air outside his home. They say he then held two men, whom he knew, at gunpoint and threatened to harm them if they tried to leave his garage.

Police say the men were able to escape the garage when Epp was distracted but there was still a woman and child in the residence.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT was activated and at about 4:30 a.m., police say officers were able to make contact with Epp and convince him to surrender.

Epp was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, gross negligent discharge of a firearm, drawing a firearm on another person, and criminal threats. As of early Monday afternoon, he was in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $50,000.