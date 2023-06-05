Grover Beach man found dead after Highway 166 rollover accident

A Grover Beach man is dead after a crash occurred along Highway 166 overnight in Santa Maria.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash on Highway 166, west of Alamo Creek Road just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Officers found one car partially blocking the westbound lane.

The car had sustained rollover damage and officers found a 56-year-old man from Grover Beach unresponsive inside the car. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

CHP officials say physical evidence indicated that the car had traveled up an ascending embankment to the north of the roadway and overturned before coming to a stop on its wheels.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his impairment is being investigated.