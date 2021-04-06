Watch
Grover Beach man struck, killed while walking along highway in Stanislaus Co.

KSBY
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 18:54:08-04

A Grover Beach man was struck and killed while walking along a highway in Stanislaus County over the weekend.

The Modesto area California Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian was hit on State Route 99 north of State Route 219 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Raymond Wallace.

CHP says the 60-year-old was struck by multiple other vehicles after coming to rest in the #3 lane of the highway.

Raymond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver of the Jeep that first truck him was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

