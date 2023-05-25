Grover Beach Measure K14 road closures happening this week

The Grover Beach Street Rehabilitation Projects are underway with Project 15, according to the City of Grover Beach’s Twitter account and website.

On November 4, 2014, voters approved Measure K-14, which granted the city authorization to give 48 million dollars towards street rehabilitation and repair over a 25-year time frame.

Up to this point, the city has completed 14 Measure K-14 projects and are currently working on project number 15, with designs for projects 16 and 17 underway.

In the last seven years, the city has allocated an average of $4 million dollars per year toward the projects adding up to $28 million spent so far.

The streets that will be affected are North 6th St., Charles St., South 7th St., South 10 St., Manhattan, and Seabright.

City of Grover Beach Grover Beach K14 road closures map

On Tuesday, all roads were closed for approximately two to four-hour periods.

On Wednesday North 6th, west side of Charles (the portion from 6th to Margarita), South 10th, and Seabright will be closed all day starting at 7 a.m.

On Thursday Charles (Ocean View to 6th), the east side of Charles (the portion from 6th to Margarita), and 7th St will also be closed all day starting at 7 a.m.

Grover Beach highlighted the projects as a top priority by saying, “These improvements (have) been underscored by the City Council’s continued identification of street rehabilitation as one of the City’s Major City Goals.”