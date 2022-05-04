Grover Beach offers grants and scholarships to childcare providers, families

The City of Grover Beach is offering grants and scholarships for childcare providers and families in their city.

The city says applications opened May 2 and will be available until the funds are exhausted.

The city is designating $50,000 to the childcare grants and scholarships from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

To be considered, ARPA guidance says recipients must have “experienced pandemic impacts.” This includes impacts that include loss of revenue for a business, loss of wages and loss of childcare options.

To meet the requirements, applicants must provide details about the pandemic impact on their finances.

The funding will provide individual scholarships for supporting childcare payments for Grover Beach residents up to three months.

The city says the monthly amount may change based on need and duration of assistance. The scholarship can be used for childcare outside of the City of Grover Beach, but the recipient must live in Grover Beach.

In-home childcare providers and small, public, daycare providers located in Grover Beach can apply for up to $15,000 in funding. The money can be used for operational expenses, expansion of childcare programs or capacity, renovation of childcare space and technology upgrades.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen families struggle to find adequate childcare, which is fundamental to economic prosperity,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “The Council takes great pride in being able to assist Grover Beach families and home childcare providers.”

South County Chambers of Commerce will facilitate the program with the City of Grover Beach.

Scholarship and grant review panels will review the applications and work with the City of Grover Beach to ensure documentation is received before notifying recipients and distributing funds.

To apply for the childcare grants or scholarships, you can click here.