Grover Beach ordinance to allow onsite cannabis consumption area at retail businesses

At its meeting on Monday, the Grover Beach City Council voted to adopt an ordinance to allow and regulate onsite cannabis consumption areas and temporary cannabis special events.

In January, the Grover Beach City Council explored options to allow its four existing commercial cannabis retailers to operate onsite cannabis consumption areas.

The city says the areas will provide locations for customers to consume medical and recreational cannabis responsibly. The areas may also provide more sales opportunities for retailers, which would increase the city's tax revenues that fund capital projects and citywide services.

City staff proposed an ordinance to allow and regulate cannabis lounges on May 9.

Grover Beach updated the ordinance to address concerns related to the impact of smoke on surrounding areas.

The city says there will be required odor absorbing ventilation and exhaust systems to prevent any smoke odor from drifting outside property boundaries. The city will also prohibit consumption areas from being visible from any public place or non-age restricted area.

Only the four retail businesses that have been approved by the council can obtain a Cannabis Consumption Business Permit.

Grover Beach says the ordinance will require cannabis special events permits. It will also require that any consumption area must be a designated building or other fully enclosed temporary structure, such as a tent, with ventilation.

The city says special event organizers will have to submit a site plan before the event is approved by Grover Beach, too.