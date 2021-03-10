Grover Beach park to get playground makeover

The 16th Street Park in Grover Beach is getting a makeover.

This week, the city council awarded a construction contract to replace the park's 20-year-old playground with a modern design by Play and Park Structures.

The new design has a treehouse fort theme. It includes towers with multiple levels, slides, swings, monkey bars, spinners, and inclusive play options for children with special needs and those in wheelchairs.

City of Grover Beach

There will be two main playground structures - one designed for children ages 2-5 and the other for kids ages 5-12.

Construction is expected to begin later this month and be completed by the summer.

During construction, city officials say other areas of the park, including the covered picnic area, sports field and open turf area will not be impacted.

The new playground is part of the larger 16th Street Park Project, which will also improve restroom facilities and lighting.

The City's Capital Improvements Program allocated $487,000 to the project, with $333,000 specifically set aside for the playground.