A new police vehicle will be out on the streets in Grover Beach.

The police department says the mobile command vehicle replaces the one they’ve been using for the last 28 years.

It will be used for many things, including critical incidents and crime scenes along with community events.

Grover Beach police say the cost of the new vehicle was $372,000.

The police department is planning to donate the old vehicle to another law enforcement agency that does not have one.