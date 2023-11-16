Grover Beach police arrest two suspects in card skimming investigation

The Grover Beach Police Department announced the arrests of two people suspected of placing card skimming devices at a local ATM.

On Tuesday, a skimming device was located on a Bank of America ATM at a shopping center in the 1500 block of W. Grand Ave. Police say they removed the device and began an investigation to identify the suspects.

The following day, police say officers found that a new skimming device had been installed at the same ATM.

In the afternoon on Wednesday, an officer who was patrolling the parking noticed two suspects approaching the ATM. One person was detained but the other drove away. A few minutes later, the driver was stopped. Police say evidence was recovered during the traffic stop.

Catalin Constantinescu, 43, and Stefan Costache, 56, both of Romania, were arrested on multiple charges of felony identity theft.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information about this case or other recent skimming device discoveries should call the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4570.