Grover Beach police conducting death investigation

The Grover Beach Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a hotel room on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the Seaview Inn just after 1 p.m. to assist management with the eviction of a guest who had stayed past their checkout time.

When officers did not receive a response at the door, they entered the room and found a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man dead inside.

Police say what are believed to be illegal drugs were found inside the hotel room and the deaths appear to be the result of a drug overdose. However, the exact cause of death for each person will be determined by an autopsy.

The names of the two people have not yet been released.

Anyone with further information that could help investigators with this case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Sonny Gerber at (805) 473-4511 or sgerber@gbpd.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.