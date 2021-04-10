Grover Beach Police Department searches for man suspected of commercial burglary

GROVER BEACH — The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the community's help Friday in search of a person suspected of committing commercial burglary.

According to the police department, on the morning of Friday, April 2, an unknown man intentionally drove his vehicle into the side doors of Diamond Adult World on West Grand Avenue, north of Ramona Garden Park.

After damaging the side doors, the man entered the business and stole multiple items from the retail floor. He caused more than $2,000 in damage to the establishment and stole more than $1,000 worth of retail items, according to officers.

Investigators said surveillance footage of the incident shows multiple photos of the person and vehicle of interest that may have been involved in the burglary.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Rabena at 805-473-4570 or via email at crabena@gbpd.org.