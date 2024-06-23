Grover Beach Police Dept. is searching for the suspect of a robbery that occurred at a Boost Mobile Store

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who robbed a cell phone store Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 1 p.m. at the Boost Mobile Store, located at 1020 Grand Avenue.

According to officials, the suspect is a male and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511.