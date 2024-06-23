Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grover Beach Police Dept. is searching for the suspect of a robbery that occurred at a Boost Mobile Store

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Boost Mobile Store, located at 1020 Grand Avenue.
grover beach police.JPG
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
grover beach police.JPG
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jun 22, 2024

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who robbed a cell phone store Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 1 p.m. at the Boost Mobile Store, located at 1020 Grand Avenue.

According to officials, the suspect is a male and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg