Grover Beach Police Dept. to begin using electric bikes

The Grover Beach Police Department says its new shipment of electric bikes will improve its efficiency in serving the community.

"We have had bike patrol for several years, but it has always been a smaller portion of our patrol fleet," Grover Beach Police Commander Bryan Millard told KSBY. "We wanted to introduce more bike patrol into the community so citizens have a chance to approach us while we are out on bicycles."

He says the new bikes take some getting used to but operate mostly like a traditional bicycle — with a boost.

Meantime, just two miles up the road, a new e-bike shop in Pismo Beach just opened its doors.

"I've had several people come in looking for this as an alternative to their transportation, and it works great if you are within 20 miles from your job," said Toby Kaiser-Arnett, owner of Pedego Bikes Pismo Beach.

She says since their opening back on July 1, they have already sold 10 e-bikes, with many locals and tourists also stopping by to book rentals.

"An electric bike is a great way to service the community," Kaiser-Arnett continued. "They can be used for deliveries, as well as policing and a number of other activities."

A full lineup of events are planned in Grover Beach over the coming months. Commander Millard says his department's new-and-improved bike fleet will be present there, too.

"Our Stone Soup Festival in August, we will have bike patrol out for that. We have a holiday parade during the wintertime, we will have bikes available for that, weather depending of course. And our summer concerts in the park, we hope to be able to put bikes out for some of those as well," Millard noted.

He says the new bikes were made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. A trainer is also scheduled to come by the department to help officers gain more confidence when out on the road.

