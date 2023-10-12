Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grover Beach police find car theft suspect hiding in backyard shed

grover beach police.JPG
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Grover Beach early Sunday morning according to the Grover Beach Police Department.
grover beach police.JPG
Posted at 1:23 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 16:23:05-04

Police in Grover Beach were looking for a vehicle theft suspect Thursday afternoon.

Grover Beach police posted on social media around 12:45 p.m. saying that officers and other agencies were in the area of Oak Park and Nice Avenue looking for the suspect, who had reportedly last been seen in backyards in the area.

The suspect was eventually located hiding in a backyard shed and taken into custody, police said, adding that there are no outstanding suspects.

During the search, people were asked to stay inside.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg