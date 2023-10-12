Grover Beach police find car theft suspect hiding in backyard shed

Police in Grover Beach were looking for a vehicle theft suspect Thursday afternoon.

Grover Beach police posted on social media around 12:45 p.m. saying that officers and other agencies were in the area of Oak Park and Nice Avenue looking for the suspect, who had reportedly last been seen in backyards in the area.

The suspect was eventually located hiding in a backyard shed and taken into custody, police said, adding that there are no outstanding suspects.

During the search, people were asked to stay inside.

No additional information has been released.