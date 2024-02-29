Grover Beach police investigate hit-and-run

Grover Beach police responded to reports of a crash Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on the 1200 block of S. 16th Street.

According to police at the scene, a driver in a Nissan Sentra was driving when another driver in a white SUV did not yield to crossing traffic and hit the Nissan.

The driver in the Nissan lost control of the car and crashed through a fence into a duplex. Police say the driver of the SUV continued driving and left the scene of the crash.

Police have little information about the driver at this time and say they are searching for a white SUV.

No one in the duplex or the car was injured.