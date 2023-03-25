Watch Now
Grover Beach Police: missing at-risk Grover Beach man

Grover Beach Police Department
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 15:53:28-04

Grover Beach Police are asking the public's help in locating a missing at-risk Grover Beach man.

Police are looking for James Anderson known as “Jim." Police say he was last seen around 10 a.m. near his home near 800 S. 8th Street in Grover Beach.

Grover Beach Police announced this on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m.

He is 78-years-old and was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt with a navy blue t-shirt, grey pants, and grey shoes.

If you see Anderson, the Grover Beach Police Department is asking that you contact them immediately at 805–473–4511.

