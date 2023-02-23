Grover Beach police requesting charges in fatal pedestrian collision

The Grover Beach Police Department is recommending charges be filed against a driver who investigators say struck and killed a pedestrian last month.

The collision happened just before 7:15 p.m. on January 11 at Grand Ave. and 7th Street.

Police say Kristin Ghiglia, 37, of San Luis Obispo was driving eastbound on Grand Ave. when she struck Tiffany Heather Eva Conway, 46, of San Luis Obispo.

Conway was reportedly crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

Police say lights along the street were operational and the lights on Ghiglia's vehicle were also working; however, they say she was traveling at an unsafe speed when she hit Conway.

Police say they've turned their investigation over to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office and are requesting that Ghiglia be charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, speeding, and failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.