Grover Beach Police search for missing man

Grover Beach Police are asking the public for help in searching for a missing man.

Police say, Claudio Robert Jara, 55, is believed to be somewhere in San Luis Obispo County after leaving the city of Torrance on Monday.

Police believe Jara used an unknown ride share or shuttle service to travel to the area and he has not returned to his residence in Grover Beach.

Jara's family says he has mental health challenges and they are greatly concerned for his welfare.

Police say the image is about 2 years old, and the family believes he no longer has a mustache.

If you have any information on Jara's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511.