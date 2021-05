Grover Beach Police are searching for a man they say is involved in a stabbing incident early Saturday morning.

Police say an adult male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries when Benjamin Robert Sedeno stabbed him.

It happened at around 12:48 a.m. on the 100 block of S. 9th Street, according to police.

Grover Beach Police are urging the community to call 911 if they see Sedeno.