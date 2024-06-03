Watch Now
Grover Beach police seek public's assistance after responding to 'shots heard' Saturday night

Posted at 9:57 PM, Jun 02, 2024

Grover Beach police responded to reports of 'shots heard' Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 10:35 PM, in the area of S. 16th Street Park.

When police responded they say they did not find anyone, but they did find casings in the area.

Police do not believe anyone was injured in this incident and the 'shots heard' remains under investigation.

Grover Beach police are asking anyone in the community who may have heard or saw anything to come forward.

They are also asking anyone in the community who may have cameras in the area to contact Detective Jared Allegranza at (805) 473-4511 or via email at jallegranza@gbpd.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact SLO County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-549-STOP

