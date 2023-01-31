Grover Beach police seek suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two catalytic converter theft suspects.

Police released photos of the suspects on Twitter.

Grover Beach Police Department Grover Beach police released photos of two catalytic converter theft suspects on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Police say the two were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 1400 block of West Grand Ave. early Tuesday morning. They reportedly ran off after someone confronted them.

One of the suspects can be seen in the photos wearing a distinctive red and black tracksuit.

Anyone with information that could identify the two people is encouraged to contact Officer Lopez at (805) 473-4511 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

