Grover Beach 'Sizzlin Summer Concert Series' kicked off with Fourth of July crowd

Community members kicked off Grover Beach's 'Sizzlin' Summer Concert Series' by rocking out on the Fourth of July.

The July 4th event at Ramona Garden featured a '60s Rock N' Roll & Soul band named 'Unfinished Business' who played from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The band also performs a selection of iconic hits from the '50s and '70s by artists including The Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, and more.

The concert series will continue every Sunday afternoon until August 16th.

Admission is free.

Next week concert goers will get to hear 'Stevie Nicks Illusion', a Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

For more information and a look at the concert line up, CLICK HERE.